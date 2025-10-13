Is this cough syrup ingredient banned? Govt busts false claims amid row over child deaths

Amid the row over ‘cough syrup deaths’, the Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s fact-check arm on Monday, busted a video claiming that Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide component in cough syrups has been banned.

The government clarified that Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide does not have a blanket ban for usage.

This comes after India declared three cough syrups as toxic after 22 children died of kidney failure due to their consumption over the last month.

What does the video claim? The PIB's fact-check division referred to a video circulating on social media – claiming that Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide – a chemical component is being used in cough syrups despite the government banning the same.

However, the unit debunked the claims.

Which drug combination has been banned? The government clarified that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has banned only fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) containing 'Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide' – specifically those combined with antihistamines and decongestants – primarily restricting their use in children and mandating ‘not for children below 4 years.’

Cough syrup deaths Around 20 children in Madhya Pradesh passed away due to kidney failure after consuming allegedly contaminated cough syrup. All the deaths were linked to the Coldrif cough syrup.

Following the deaths, India banned three cough syrups – Coldrif, Respifresh TR and ReLife due to adulteration in those which is injurious to health.

After lab tests, it was found that the cough syrups in question were contaminated with 48.6% of toxin diethylene glycol (DEG), far more than the limit of 0.1% set by India and WHO.

Advisory on cough syrups Last week, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued an advisory on the use of cough syrups, stating that it should not be given to children under the age of 2 years and “is not recommended” for kids below the age of 5 years.

“Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drug combinations. Further, the public may also be sensitised regarding adherence to prescription by the Doctors,” stated the DGHS advisory.