Indian passport has waned in strength over the past decade, featuring in the latter half of the Henley Passport Index 2021. The index, which ranks passports based on the number of nations that allow holders visa-free entry, placed the Indian passport 90th out of 199 nations.

Visa-free entry means travellers can visit without a visa or get a visa, visitor's permit or electronic visa on arrival. The more nations that allow these facilities for a country's passport, the stronger it is.

As per the Henley Passport Index, only 58 countries allow visa-free entry to Indians. These countries include Fiji, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, Albania, Serbia, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia, Maldives, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Madagascar, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

The top rank on the index was jointly secured by Japan and Singapore, with 192 nations allowing visa-free entry to nationals from these two countries. Germany and South Korea stood second, with 190 nations allowing visa-free entry to travellers with their passports.

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain jointly held the third rank. Passport from these nations could get holders visa-free entry into 189 nations, as per the Henley Passport Index.

Even among the BRICS nations, Indian passport fared the worst. Brazil has the strongest passport with 20th rank on the index. Russia is 52nd on the index, whereas South Africa stands 58th and China is on 72nd spot.

Indian passport has gone through ups and downs, standing 78th on the index in 2011, before falling to 82 in 2012. It then rose to 74th in 2013, the highest rank it has registered over the past 10 years. It fell to 76th in 2014, and then further to 88th in 2015. After staying at the 82nd position for two years (in 2019 and 2020), it has now fallen to 90th rank in 2021.

