Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Is your passport ‘strong’? See how many nations allow visa-free entry to Indians

Is your passport ‘strong’? See how many nations allow visa-free entry to Indians

Premium
Only 58 nations allow visa-free entry to Indians, as opposed to 192 nations for top spot holders on the Henley Passport Index.
2 min read . 07:54 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Indian passport is the weakest among the BRICS nations, and falls in the latter half of the Henley Passport Index

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian passport has waned in strength over the past decade, featuring in the latter half of the Henley Passport Index 2021. The index, which ranks passports based on the number of nations that allow holders visa-free entry, placed the Indian passport 90th out of 199 nations.

Indian passport has waned in strength over the past decade, featuring in the latter half of the Henley Passport Index 2021. The index, which ranks passports based on the number of nations that allow holders visa-free entry, placed the Indian passport 90th out of 199 nations.

Visa-free entry means travellers can visit without a visa or get a visa, visitor's permit or electronic visa on arrival. The more nations that allow these facilities for a country's passport, the stronger it is.

Visa-free entry means travellers can visit without a visa or get a visa, visitor's permit or electronic visa on arrival. The more nations that allow these facilities for a country's passport, the stronger it is.

Also Read: Where does India stand in world's most powerful passport list

Also Read: Where does India stand in world's most powerful passport list

As per the Henley Passport Index, only 58 countries allow visa-free entry to Indians. These countries include Fiji, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, Albania, Serbia, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia, Maldives, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Madagascar, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

As per the Henley Passport Index, only 58 countries allow visa-free entry to Indians. These countries include Fiji, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, Albania, Serbia, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia, Maldives, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Madagascar, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

The top rank on the index was jointly secured by Japan and Singapore, with 192 nations allowing visa-free entry to nationals from these two countries. Germany and South Korea stood second, with 190 nations allowing visa-free entry to travellers with their passports.

The top rank on the index was jointly secured by Japan and Singapore, with 192 nations allowing visa-free entry to nationals from these two countries. Germany and South Korea stood second, with 190 nations allowing visa-free entry to travellers with their passports.

Also Read: South Africa organises virtual roadshow for tourism recovery from India

Also Read: South Africa organises virtual roadshow for tourism recovery from India

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain jointly held the third rank. Passport from these nations could get holders visa-free entry into 189 nations, as per the Henley Passport Index.

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain jointly held the third rank. Passport from these nations could get holders visa-free entry into 189 nations, as per the Henley Passport Index.

Even among the BRICS nations, Indian passport fared the worst. Brazil has the strongest passport with 20th rank on the index. Russia is 52nd on the index, whereas South Africa stands 58th and China is on 72nd spot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Where does India stand in world's most powerful passpor ...

Premium

IRCTC opens executive lounge at Varanasi railway statio ...

Premium

Zika virus case reported in Kanpur, first in Uttar Pradesh

Premium

Vaccinated and want to visit Israel? Read the fine prin ...

Even among the BRICS nations, Indian passport fared the worst. Brazil has the strongest passport with 20th rank on the index. Russia is 52nd on the index, whereas South Africa stands 58th and China is on 72nd spot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Where does India stand in world's most powerful passpor ...

Premium

IRCTC opens executive lounge at Varanasi railway statio ...

Premium

Zika virus case reported in Kanpur, first in Uttar Pradesh

Premium

Vaccinated and want to visit Israel? Read the fine prin ...

Indian passport has gone through ups and downs, standing 78th on the index in 2011, before falling to 82 in 2012. It then rose to 74th in 2013, the highest rank it has registered over the past 10 years. It fell to 76th in 2014, and then further to 88th in 2015. After staying at the 82nd position for two years (in 2019 and 2020), it has now fallen to 90th rank in 2021.

Indian passport has gone through ups and downs, standing 78th on the index in 2011, before falling to 82 in 2012. It then rose to 74th in 2013, the highest rank it has registered over the past 10 years. It fell to 76th in 2014, and then further to 88th in 2015. After staying at the 82nd position for two years (in 2019 and 2020), it has now fallen to 90th rank in 2021.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!