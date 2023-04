World's largest video-sharing platform YouTube experienced a global outage on April 11 morning. The issue was first reported by outage detecting website Downdetector.

According to Downdetector's data, the problems with accessing YouTube peaked at around 7:27 am on April 11, with 1,245 individuals reporting issues around that time.

The majority of users who reported problems on Downdetector cited difficulties in streaming videos, which accounted for approximately 65% of complaints.

Additionally, approximately 25% of users had difficulty accessing the YouTube app while 10% of users experienced difficulties accessing the YouTube website.