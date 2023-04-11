Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Is YouTube down? Downdetector says thousands of users are affected by outage

Is YouTube down? Downdetector says thousands of users are affected by outage

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST Livemint
According to Downdetector's data, the problems with accessing Youtube peaked at around 7:27 am on April 11

As per outage detecting website, Youtube was inaccessible to thousands of users on April 11 morning.

World's largest video-sharing platform YouTube experienced a global outage on April 11 morning. The issue was first reported by outage detecting website Downdetector.

World's largest video-sharing platform YouTube experienced a global outage on April 11 morning. The issue was first reported by outage detecting website Downdetector.

According to Downdetector's data, the problems with accessing YouTube peaked at around 7:27 am on April 11, with 1,245 individuals reporting issues around that time.

According to Downdetector's data, the problems with accessing YouTube peaked at around 7:27 am on April 11, with 1,245 individuals reporting issues around that time.

The majority of users who reported problems on Downdetector cited difficulties in streaming videos, which accounted for approximately 65% of complaints.

The majority of users who reported problems on Downdetector cited difficulties in streaming videos, which accounted for approximately 65% of complaints.

Additionally, approximately 25% of users had difficulty accessing the YouTube app while 10% of users experienced difficulties accessing the YouTube website.

Additionally, approximately 25% of users had difficulty accessing the YouTube app while 10% of users experienced difficulties accessing the YouTube website.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP