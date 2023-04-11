Is YouTube down? Downdetector says thousands of users are affected by outage

Is YouTube down? Downdetector says thousands of users are affected by outage1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
As per outage detecting website, Youtube was inaccessible to thousands of users on April 11 morning.
World's largest video-sharing platform YouTube experienced a global outage on April 11 morning. The issue was first reported by outage detecting website Downdetector.
According to Downdetector's data, the problems with accessing YouTube peaked at around 7:27 am on April 11, with 1,245 individuals reporting issues around that time.
The majority of users who reported problems on Downdetector cited difficulties in streaming videos, which accounted for approximately 65% of complaints.
Additionally, approximately 25% of users had difficulty accessing the YouTube app while 10% of users experienced difficulties accessing the YouTube website.
