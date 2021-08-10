New Delhi: International Solar Alliance said that solar energy offers an ideal solution to curb emission without compromising the growth aspirations in emerging economies like India, after Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a red warning on the possibility of more extreme weather events in India and elsewhere.

“The new IPCC report is stark and underscores that climate change is a direct result of human-induced emissions," said Ajay Mathur, director-general, International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The global energy sector (power, heat and transport) accounts for around 73% of our total emissions; it is also the engine behind every country’s economic and developmental plans - and ever more so in the emerging and developing economies where the quality of life, and the accompanying energy consumption is less than the global average, he added.

“So, it becomes ever more important for us to be able to meet our growing energy needs without adding more CO2 to the atmosphere. Solar energy offers an ideal solution to this issue. The technology is ready and it is cost-effective; we need global collaboration to scale it up exponentially and expeditiously," Mathur said.

Flash floods such as the one that killed a dozen people in Himachal Pradesh last month, sizzling temperatures, droughts and intense cyclones are likely to be common in India, a report by a UN body IPCC said, warning that the world is running out of time to prevent the worst of the climate crisis.

Melting of glaciers in the Hindu Kush-Himalayas, consequent rising of the sea level, regular and more intense tropical cyclones in South Asia may devastate parts of the region unless drastic measures to cut carbon emissions are put in place, the IPCC report said on 9 August.

The extreme weather events will impact lives, livelihoods and businesses in India and South Asia, experts and climate scientists said, calling for immediate steps to mitigate climate change.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.