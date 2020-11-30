ISA for covid vaccine storage in least developed and small island countries

NEW DELHI: In what may help provide a shot in the arm for India’s vaccine diplomacy, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) is working on making around 500 hospitals in 47 of least developed countries and small island developing member nations run on electricity generated from the sun.

Having 24/7 electricity is important for powering cold storages that will house the coronavirus vaccine, run computers for inventory management and respirators in remote areas of these countries, ISA director general Upendra Tripathy told Mint.

In the first phase, ISA, the first international government organisation headquartered here, is working on getting these hospitals solarised—one in each district—of these least developed and small islands developing member countries through its programme called ‘ISA Care.’

The development comes in the backdrop of India’s stand of using its vaccine production capacity in the global fight against the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, and help countries enhance their cold chain and storage capacities for vaccine delivery.

During the initial days of the pandemic, India had supplied paracetamol and hydroxycholoroquine consignments to around 150 countries to help treat the outbreak.

ISA has become a significant foreign policy tool for New Delhi even as China attempts to co-opt countries into its ambitious One Belt One Road initiative. To counter Beijing, the US is also seeking a bigger role for India in stabilising and maintaining the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region. As many as 88 countries have signed the ISA framework agreement, and 70 have ratified it.

Tripathy said the ISA is working on securing grants from organisations such as the European Union and the host country India to help solarise these hospitals.

India is also exploring the possibility of conducting phase III trials in some of its partner countries and Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy are working for developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also undertook a three-city tour to review the vaccine development and manufacturing process at Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

“Prime Minister stressed that India considers vaccines as not only vital to good health but also as a global good, and it is India’s duty to assist other countries, including the nations in our neighbourhood, in the collective fight against the virus," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Saturday.

India’ stand was articulated by PM Modi in his speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session 2020 where he said, “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India and in our neighbourhood. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of Vaccines."

India and France have front-ended attempts to set up ISA, with France terming it as a “political project". Its efforts have helped project India’s presence amongst its member countries. A case in point being state run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd's efforts to aggregate petroleum fuel demand of the small island countries, thereby bringing down their fuel import costs and help with their energy security efforts.

