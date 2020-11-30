ISA for covid vaccine storage in least developed and small island countries

India’ stand was articulated by PM Modi in his speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session 2020 where he said, “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India and in our neighbourhood. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of Vaccines."