ISA's goals are political: director general Ajay Mathur

As far as resources is concerned, the countries put in money when they have confidence in our plans. And one of the things that we are going to do over the next few weeks is detail out our programmes. How are we implementing them? Where is this money being spent? We are going to create trust funds into which the countries can put in money for a particular programme and so on. So, they are also comfortable that it is not going into a black hole. The other thing that we are considering is contribution by members, which is voluntary. So, with these initiatives, I hope we will be going towards a more stable financial status by reducing our dependence on India alone.