The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the class 12 or Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam results at 5 pm on Sunday. Students will be able to check their marks on the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org once they are announced.

How schools can check ISC results Schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS using the principal's ID and password.

Transcripts for class 12 The CISCE will not declare transcripts and results only for semester 2 ISC class 12 exams 2022.

Candidates can apply for re-check Students can apply for a re-check of their semester 2 marks. The portal for the same will be active from 5 pm on 24 July till 30 July. Re-check charges are ₹1,000 per subject.

Students will also be able to check their results through SMS Students need their unique ID to get results via SMS. Type ISC followed by your unique ID in a new message.

Send the message to 09248082883.

How to check results? Once announced, the results will be available on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Visit the official website.

Click on the ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and take a printout for future reference.

ISC class 12 results at 5 pm The CISCE will announce the ISC results at 5 pm on 24 July.