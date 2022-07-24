Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ISC results 2022 LIVE: CISCE to announce class 12 marks today; check time, steps to download

The CISCE board conducted the ISC exams in two semesters, like CBSE
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint

ISC results LIVE: The class 12 exams were conducted from 6 April to 16 June. CISCE announced the ICSE or class 10 result on 17 July

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the class 12 or Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam results at 5 pm on Sunday. Students will be able to check their marks on the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org once they are announced. 

24 Jul 2022, 04:16 PM IST How to check results via DigiLocker

  • Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in
  • Log in using your Aadhaar/mobile number, six-digit security Pin shared by the school.
  • Click on the CISCE link under the education tab. 
  • Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. 

24 Jul 2022, 04:11 PM IST How schools can check ISC results

Schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS using the principal's ID and password. 

24 Jul 2022, 03:51 PM IST Transcripts for class 12

The CISCE will not declare transcripts and results only for semester 2 ISC class 12 exams 2022.

24 Jul 2022, 03:47 PM IST Candidates can apply for re-check 

Students can apply for a re-check of their semester 2 marks. The portal for the same will be active from 5 pm on 24 July till 30 July. Re-check charges are 1,000 per subject. 

24 Jul 2022, 03:41 PM IST Students will also be able to check their results through SMS

Students need their unique ID to get results via SMS. 

  • Type ISC followed by your unique ID in a new message. 
  • Send the message to 09248082883.

24 Jul 2022, 03:35 PM IST How to check results?

Once announced, the results will be available on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and take a printout for future reference. 

24 Jul 2022, 03:30 PM IST ISC class 12 results at 5 pm

The CISCE will announce the ISC results at 5 pm on 24 July. 

