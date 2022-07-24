ISC results 2022 LIVE: CISCE to announce class 12 marks today; check time, steps to download
ISC results LIVE: The class 12 exams were conducted from 6 April to 16 June. CISCE announced the ICSE or class 10 result on 17 July
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the class 12 or Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam results at 5 pm on Sunday. Students will be able to check their marks on the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org once they are announced.
Schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS using the principal's ID and password.
The CISCE will not declare transcripts and results only for semester 2 ISC class 12 exams 2022.
Students can apply for a re-check of their semester 2 marks. The portal for the same will be active from 5 pm on 24 July till 30 July. Re-check charges are ₹1,000 per subject.
Students need their unique ID to get results via SMS.
Once announced, the results will be available on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
