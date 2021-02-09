Iscon,  HMD  emerge as lowest bidders for syringe tender

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd (HMD) and Iscon Surgicals Ltd have emerged as the leading bidders in a government tender to procure 350 million syringes for covid-19 vaccines , two people aware of the development told Mint.

Both companies have offered to supply their Kojak and Pricon brand of auto-disable syringes, respectively, to the government at around ₹2 per piece. Hindustan Syringes’ offer was marginally lower, the people mentioned above said.

Auto-disable syringes become unusable after being used once. These are used to prevent transmission of serious infections such as Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and HIV.

The third bidder for the tender was BD India Ltd, the Indian arm of global medical devices firm Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Results of the tender’s winners are likely to be announced by next week, one of the people mentioned above said.

The tender was floated on 11 December by the Central Medical Services Society, an agency under the department of health and family welfare for procurement of medical supplies. Mint has reviewed a copy of the tender.

The government had floated the tender primarily keeping covid-19 vaccinations in mind. India plans to inoculate 300 million people by as early as August. These people will comprise 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers, for whom vaccination started on 16 January, as well as 260 million elderly people and 10 million people with comorbidities, which is expected to start next month.

Syringes procured under the tender are likely to suffice for the first group of people and come in handy for routine childhood immunization programmes running in parallel, according to the second person mentioned above.

Under the tender, the winning bidder will get 50% of the bidding quantity, while the second lowest bidder will get 30% of the quantity.

The other bidder will get 20% of the quantity.

Governments around the world have been stockpiling syringes, a shortage of which may cause a bottleneck as they roll out the covid immunization programme.

