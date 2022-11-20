Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- Mukesh Ambani's daugher Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daugher Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins. "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," the media statement read.
The statement also revealed that they have been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl, "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," it added.
Isha got married to Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand on 12 December, 2018. Both have been long-time childhood friends who fell in love with each other friends. Both the families too share a strong bond.
Anand Piramal holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He also has a Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.
Both Isha and Anand are Ivy League passouts. While Isha graduated from Stanford University, Anand went to Harvard for doing his MBA.
Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate firms. Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand had founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats as many as 40,000 patients every day.
Anand is also the Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate. Piramal Jr was previously the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber – Youth Wing.
