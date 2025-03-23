Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, spoke with Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin last month about the next generation of the Ambani family taking on leadership roles within the Reliance empire. She shared insights into how her children—Akash, Isha, and Anant—have found their own paths in the business and emphasised her commitment to gender equality within the family.

Ambani heirs shape their own paths When asked how succession decisions were made within the family, Nita Ambani clarified that the choices were not dictated but rather driven by her children’s personal interests.

"I didn't decide. They decided," she stated, explaining how Akash, Isha, and Anant naturally gravitated toward different sectors of the business based on their passions.

Nita Ambani on Isha’s leadership in Reliance Retail Isha Ambani, known for her sharp business acumen and deep understanding of consumer needs, has taken a leading role in Reliance Retail. Isha Ambani’s journey into retail was not predetermined but driven by her own passion for business and consumer engagement. She has emerged as a key figure in Reliance Retail, spearheading its growth and innovation. Her mother, Nita Ambani, described her as “most intuitive and a sensitive girl”, emphasising her natural ability to drive business forward.

"It is such a pleasure to have a daughter who has the same belief system, the same values in life," Nita Ambani said. "To see her as a woman leader today as part of Reliance Retail really brings so much pride in you."

Under Isha’s leadership, Reliance Retail has expanded significantly, transforming India’s retail landscape with innovations in digital commerce, luxury partnerships, and consumer engagement.

Nita Ambani on the remarkable journeys of her sons Nita Ambani, a distinguished leader and philanthropist, also reflected on the individual journeys and contributions of her sons, Akash and Anant Ambani, within the Reliance conglomerate.

'Akash Ambani driving digital transformation through Jio' Nita Ambani emphasised Akash’s passion for technology, which has been evident since his childhood. His involvement in Jio has played a pivotal role in shaping India's largest digital transformation, she stated.

"My son Akash has been a tech buff from the time he was a little child. He wanted to be a part of Jio. That led to the largest digital transformation story in India," mother Nita Ambani said.

Under Akash Ambani's leadership, Jio has revolutionised telecommunications in the country, offering affordable connectivity and transforming the lives of millions.

'Anant Ambani championining wildlife protection' In contrast, Anant Ambani has always been deeply connected to environmental conservation and wildlife protection, Nita Ambani said. Additionally, Anant oversees the animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar, underscoring his commitment to safeguarding the planet and its inhabitants.

"My youngest Anant has always been about saving the environment, protecting wildlife. Now he is leading the Green Energy project of Reliance. He runs the rescue and rehabilitation center for animals in Jamnagar," she said.

Currently leading Reliance's Green Energy initiatives, Anant is driving efforts toward sustainable and renewable energy development.

Highlighting the three children's dedication, Nita Ambani added, "All of them are so passionate about what they do. Sometimes you just have to watch them fly to their own dreams."

Supporting women in the Ambani family As a matriarch and mentor, Nita Ambani spoke about her role in encouraging and supporting the women in the family, including her daughters and granddaughters.

"For me, it is important that their aspirations are fulfilled in life," she said. "I often sit down with them and say my schedules are flexible. Please tell me when you want me to sit at home with the babies and have me if you are engaged at work. I say I will manage the home, I will manage the children. And this is the time for them to take the lead."

She also stressed the importance of gender equality, ensuring that opportunities are equal for both boys and girls in the Ambani family.

“In the family, I also have my four precious grandchildren, and I want to see them find their own spaces but at the same time do away with disparity between boys and girls. My girls can do as much as my boys. My granddaughters can do as much as my grandsons. I want to be their biggest supporter in all that they dream to do.”

A new era for Reliance As the next generation of the Ambani family takes charge, their leadership reflects their individual strengths and interests, guided by the values instilled by their parents. With Akash leading Jio, Isha heading Reliance Retail, and Anant focusing on Green Energy, the Reliance empire continues to evolve under their stewardship.

Also Read | Nita Ambani meets celebrity chef Vikas Khanna | See pics