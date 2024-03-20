Isha Foundation's Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery in Delhi: 'They cut through my skull...'
Isha Foundation's Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery at a hospital in Delhi
Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent a massive brain surgery at a Delhi hospital after he suffered massive swelling and bleeding in his brain.
In a video released on Isha Foundation social media channel, Sadhguru can be seen in a partially conscious state explaining his health condition.
(More to come)
