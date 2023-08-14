‘ISI agent’ Seema Haider’s Pakistani identity under radar again after Bollywood offer; MNS leader issues ‘clear warning’1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Seema Haider, a Pakistani national living in India, has sparked controversy over her involvement in the Indian film industry. The Maharashtra Navnirman Seva (MNS) has expressed concerns and warned against casting her.
Seema Haider earlier received an acting offer from Bollywood filmmaker Amit Jani for an upcoming movie. This revelation has ignited a heated debate surrounding Seema’s Pakistani nationality and her presence in the Indian film industry.
Seema Haider's Independence Day celebration
Seema, whose identity has been linked to reports of crossing borders and living in India without proper authorisation, took a patriotic stand for India on August 13 by hoisting the tricolour flag ahead of Independence Day.
She was seen exclaiming "Bharat Mata ki Jai (Hail Mother India)", displaying her allegiance to the nation. Dressed in a tricolour saree and a headband adorned with the words "Jai Mata Di", Seema Haider chanted the iconic "Vande Mataram" as her husband Sachin Meena stood beside her.
In a different clip making rounds on social media, Haider was seen chanting "Pakistan murdabad (Down with Pakistan)," revealing her vocal disapproval of her country of origin.