ISIS radicalisation and recruitment case: NIA raids 30 locations in Tamil Nadu, Telangana1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST
NIA raids at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in Telangana in ISIS radicalization and recruitment case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment case. The raids are underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, 3 locations in Chennai, 5 locations in Hyderabad/Cyberabad, and 1 location in Tenkasi.
In the visuals shared by the news agency, NIA officials can be seen conducting raid at several locations in Coimbatore.