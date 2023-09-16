National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment case. The raids are underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, 3 locations in Chennai, 5 locations in Hyderabad/Cyberabad, and 1 location in Tenkasi.

In the visuals shared by the news agency, NIA officials can be seen conducting raid at several locations in Coimbatore.