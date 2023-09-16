comScore
ISIS radicalisation and recruitment case: NIA raids 30 locations in Tamil Nadu, Telangana
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment case. The raids are underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, 3 locations in Chennai, 5 locations in Hyderabad/Cyberabad, and 1 location in Tenkasi.

Currently, the raids are underway in twenty one locations in Coimbatore, three locations in Chennai, five locations in Hyderabad, and in one location in Tenkasi, reported ANI.

In the visuals shared by the news agency, NIA officials can be seen conducting raid at several locations in Coimbatore.

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST
