Business News/ News / India/  ISIS terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra

ISIS terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra

Livemint

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case, ANI reported.

A file photo of NIA officers. Photo: AFP

Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

