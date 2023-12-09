The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case, ANI reported.
Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
