Suspected ISIS terrorist Azhar Danish arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi

A suspected ISIS terrorist, Azhar Danish, was arrested from Islamnagar area of Ranchi in Jharkhand, Delhi police sources said on Wednesday.
Danish was held in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi Police.
Sources told news agency ANI that Danish had a case registered against him in Delhi, based on which the Delhi Special Cell was on the lookout for him.
Azhar Danish is being questioned, police sources added.
