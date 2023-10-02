The Delhi Police in a major breakthrough on Monday arrested three Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist, one of them being Mohammad Shahnawaz , a terrorist on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Delhi Police informed that the trio had been planning to carry out terror incidents in North India, taking instructions from foreign-based handlers.

Shahnawaz was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, just days after NIA announced a reward of ₹3 lakh on him.

Notably, last month, the NIA had released pictures Shahnawaz, wanted in the Pune ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) module case. NIA also declared a reward money of ₹3 lakh each for credible information on them leading to their arrest.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

It has been reported that Shahnawaz is a resident of Delhi and had escaped from Pune police custody. He was hiding in Delhi before being arrested.

During investigation, it had came to light that a foreign-based handler had possibly put Shahnawaz in touch with two other terror operatives with instructions to execute a terror strike, reported ANI.

Shahnawaz's role in Pune ISIS case

Shahnawaz is an engineer by profession. He was briefly caught by Pune Police on the intervening night of July 17-18 when he was trying to steal a motorcycle in the Kothrud area of Pune.

Shahnawaz had then tried to escape Pune Police's custody.

However, once dismissed as petty thief, further probe suggested that Shahnawaz was related to a sleeper cell of ISIS in India. At this point Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took charge.

The ATS's probe and further arrests revealed that a bigger ISIS network might be working as part of ISIS module's activities in Pune. Eventually Maharashtra ATS handed the case to NIA who then arrested another seven people.

According to India Today, the Pune module of ISIS were involved in creating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and conducting a trial blast in Pune's jungles. They report also mentions that a small laboratory in a house of one of the terrorists in the city stored chemicals for bomb-making.

The other three ISIS terrorists arrested by Delhi Police are Talha Liyakat Khan, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali and Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!