ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz, arrested by Delhi Police, was part of ISIS sleeper cell in Pune
Delhi Police arrest three ISIS terrorists, including Mohammad Shahnawaz, wanted by NIA, for planning terror attacks in North India.
The Delhi Police in a major breakthrough on Monday arrested three Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist, one of them being Mohammad Shahnawaz, a terrorist on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Delhi Police informed that the trio had been planning to carry out terror incidents in North India, taking instructions from foreign-based handlers.