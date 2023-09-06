ISKCON Dwarka in Delhi is set to launch a 'Metaverse Experience' for devotees on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This digital initiative promises to forge a unique and profound virtual connection between devotees and the temple.

"The metaverse features live Abhishek ceremonies, aarties and virtual parikrama experiences, allowing devotees to connect worldwide and find solace and spiritual rejuvenation in the digital age. Integrated payment gateways facilitate offerings and contributions, making it easier than ever to participate in the spiritual journey," says Shri Shri Gaur Prabhu, vice-president of ISKCON Dwarka.

The Metaverse, a digital reality blending elements of social media, online gaming, augmented reality, and virtual reality, offers an immersive temple experience. Devotees can explore the sacred premises, including the auditorium and guest rooms, while adorned in traditional attire – kurta and dhoti for men and saree for women. Moreover, they have the convenience of ordering 'prasad' from digital restaurants within the metaverse.

This innovative digital avatar of the temple, created based on architectural drawings, is a pioneering step towards enabling devotees from across the globe to engage in temple activities and rituals in a virtual space. It opens doors for devotees to feel as if they are physically present within the temple's hallowed precincts.

Shri Shri Gaur Prabhu further emphasizes the significance of this Metaverse launch by stating, "Metaverse launch by ISKCON is first of its own kind. We are launching it just to facilitate devotees from across the world. They can have darshan of our deities. They can perform Aartis. They can just do anything. It's like a virtual temple for them, it's kind of virtual reality for them. They will feel, experience as if they have come to the temple."

Beyond the digital experience, the physical Shri Shri Rukmini Dwarkadhish temple, sprawling across two acres, will continue to offer various initiatives, including the distribution of nutritious meals, counseling services, value-based education for youth, and a meditation hall.