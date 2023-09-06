ISKCON Dwarka to launch 'metaverse experience' for devotees on Janmasthami, a virtual connection to the temple1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:32 PM IST
ISKCON Dwarka in Delhi launches 'Metaverse Experience' on Janmashtami, offering virtual connection and temple activities to devotees worldwide.
ISKCON Dwarka in Delhi is set to launch a 'Metaverse Experience' for devotees on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This digital initiative promises to forge a unique and profound virtual connection between devotees and the temple.
