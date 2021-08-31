ISKCON founder Swami Prabhupada's 125th birth anniversary: PM to release a special commemorative coin tomorrow1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
PM Modi will release a coin of ₹125 and will also address the gathering at 4:30 PM via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin on the occasion of 125th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on 1 September. PM Modi will release a coin of ₹125 and will also address the gathering at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.
Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement".
ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.
Prabhupada also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world.
The Union Culture Minister will be present on the occasion.
