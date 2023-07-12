Who is Amogh Lila Das?

Amogh Lila Das is a spiritual-motivational speaker and social worker, currently serving as the Vice President of the Dwarka chapter of ISKCON. Born in a Punjabi family in Lucknow, Ashish Arora, now known as Amogh Lila Das, is 43 years old and holds a software engineering degree. Despite his professional background, Amogh Lila Das felt a deep connection to spirituality from a young age. He was drawn to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which he studied diligently during his school years.