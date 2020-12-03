ISL opening week viewership up by 16%: Star India

The opening week of Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed a viewership increase of 16% as compared to the previous season said football league's official broadcaster Star India quoting data from television ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

The growth is based on average impressions of male viewers above 15 years of age from NCCS A and B from urban markets who watched the first eight live matches of the opening week across 13 television channels of Star India.

The growth is universally seen across markets both hindi speaking markets (18%) and south (14%).

Kickstarted on 20 November, ISL 2020-21 season has 11 teams.

“After a successful Dream11 IPL 2020, we laid emphasis on an enhanced viewing experience for football by stressing on product innovations, improved story-telling and fan engagement. We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in Week 1," said Sanjog Gupta, head-sports, Star India.

ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms. Star India airs the tournament in seven languages and fans can also catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

Star India is expected to corner around ₹200 crore in ad revenues mostly from on-air advertising on Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar as fans await the football extravaganza.

Unlike a mature property like the Indian Premier League, which sees high ad volumes, ISL attracts limited advertisers though the partnerships are often long term.

