Islamabad blast: India rejects Pakistan's claims linking Delhi to deadly mosque attack — 'deluding itself'

India rejected Pakistan's claims linking New Delhi to the deadly Islamabad mosque blast, in which 30 people died, as "baseless" and "pointless." The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on Friday, condemning Pakistan's allegation.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless."

While condoling the loss of life in the deadly blast, the ministry criticised Islamabad over "home-grown ills."

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused."

"It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills," the statement added.

Pakistan's claim over Islamabad blast The Ministry of External Affairs' comment came after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, without providing any evidence, alleged that India and Afghanistan were linked to the attack.

In a social media post, Asif claimed that it has been proved the terrorist involved in the attack travelled to and from Afghanistan.

"The collusion between India and Afghanistan is being revealed," he alleged.

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad, news agency PTI reported.

The powerful explosion took place at Khadijah al-Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, police were quoted as saying.

Afghanistan reacts Kabul also rejected Pakistan's claims that the recent suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad had links to Afghanistan. It called the allegations premature and unsupported by evidence, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Friday.

Taliban Defence Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Pakistani officials have repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for security incidents, including previous attacks in Balochistan, without presenting credible proof, according to Khaama, news agency ANI reported.

Khwarazmi questioned how Pakistani authorities were able to quickly point to alleged external links after such attacks while failing to prevent them beforehand, arguing that such accusations could not mask Pakistan's internal security challenges.

He stressed that Afghanistan's authorities do not support attacks on civilians and consider violence against innocent people unacceptable under Islamic and humanitarian principles, the report said.

The spokesman urged Pakistani officials to avoid shifting responsibility and instead focus on constructive regional cooperation and improving relations with neighbouring countries.