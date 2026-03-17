Islamabad 'trying to dress up massacre as military operation': India condemns Pakistan's airstrike in Afghanistan

India on Tuesday condemned Pakistan for its brutal airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, which killed hundreds and injured many others. It said Islamabad was attempting to portray a mass killing as a legitimate military operation.

New Delhi called on the international community to ensure those responsible are held accountable, expressed condolences to the victims’ families, and reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs’ Official Spokesperson.

Advertisement

The spokesperson’s statement declared that India strongly condemns Pakistan’s brutal airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16.

“This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation," the statement read.

It described the attack as a blatant violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability, highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing pattern of reckless conduct and its repeated efforts to shift internal problems outward through increasingly desperate acts of cross-border violence.

"That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients", the statement noted.

Advertisement

India called on to put an immediate end to Pakistan’s deliberate targeting of civilians in Afghanistan, further expressing sympathy for the families affected, offered hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured, and affirmed its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this tragic period.

The statement also reiterated India’s continued support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

400 people killed in airstrike in Kabul, says Afghan authorities According to Afghan authorities, approximately 400 people were killed in the airstrike on Monday evening at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, a 2,000-bed facility for drug rehabilitation. Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Taliban, reported that large portions of the hospital were destroyed, with around 250 people injured, while rescue teams continue to control fires and recover victims’ bodies.

Advertisement

Tolo News noted that this was not the first time Pakistan’s military has targeted Afghan civilians, with previous attacks affecting women and children across various provinces.

Also Read | Kamran Akmal blasts Pakistan following ODI series defeat to Bangladesh

Afghan media outlet Khaama Press reported that Kabul residents observed damage to dozens of homes from the explosions, with several buildings suffering structural harm. Sources cited by Khaama Press indicated that a Pakistani aircraft targeted a Taliban military facility in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province late Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Samaa News in Pakistan, citing security officials, confirmed that the Pakistani Armed Forces conducted airstrikes in Kabul and Nangarhar, targeting Taliban-linked facilities. According to Samaa, two sites in Kabul were struck, destroying technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage, and officials denied hitting the drug treatment hospital, calling claims by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid “ridiculous.”

Advertisement

In Nangarhar, the strikes reportedly hit four Taliban military sites, including logistics hubs, ammunition depots, and technical facilities. TOLOnews noted that Afghan civilians have often been caught in previous Pakistani cross-border attacks, with women and children affected in border provinces, sparking protests and condemnation in Afghanistan.

The latest strike has drawn strong reactions domestically, with Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issuing a stern warning to Pakistan. Mujahid told TOLOnews that "the time for diplomacy with Pakistan is over and that the attack must be avenged".

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X