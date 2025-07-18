Maharashtra govt to rename Islampur in Sangli district to ‘Ishwarpur’

The Maharashtra Government announced on Friday that Islampur in Sangli district will be renamed as Ishwarpur. The statement was made in the state legislature on the final day of the monsoon session, reported PTI.

The decision to rename Islampur was made during the cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Chhagan Bhujbal, informed the legislative assembly. The state government will send the proposal to the Centre for approval.