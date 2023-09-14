'Isolate Pakistan globally…': Union Minister amid protests over death of Indian soldiers in J&K encounter2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu after killing of four security personnel by terrorists in Anantnag district. Calls for action against terrorist network.
Union Minister VK Singh called for the international community to isolate Pakistan on Thursday amid an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Four security personnel were killed on Wednesday during the clash in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The incident has since sparked widespread protests in the Valley, with many raising slogans against Pakistan and burning posters of the country's flag.