Anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu after killing of four security personnel by terrorists in Anantnag district. Calls for action against terrorist network.

Union Minister VK Singh called for the international community to isolate Pakistan on Thursday amid an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Four security personnel were killed on Wednesday during the clash in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The incident has since sparked widespread protests in the Valley, with many raising slogans against Pakistan and burning posters of the country's flag.

“We have to think (about cross-border terrorism). Unless we isolate Pakistan globally, they will think it is business as usual (to send gunmen across the border to unleash terror). If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to impress on the international community to isolate them. They need to be told that normal ties cannot be restored unless they start behaving themselves," General (retd.) VK Singh said.

A Rashtriya Rifles Colonel, an army Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) were killed on Wednesday while battling terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag. A jawan also died in the encounter, officials have said while adding that the whereabouts of another soldier was not immediately known and it is feared he might have been seriously wounded.

It is strongly suspected that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were responsible for the attack.

Anti-Pakistan protests were witnessed in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as the encounter continued. Panun Kashmir and Eik Sanatam Bharat Dal (ESBD) led tributes to the officers and called for a robust operation against the terrorist network in the northern union territory.

BJP youth activists also staged a massive demonstration under the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir unit president Arun Prabhat, lashing out at Pakistan for its role in encouraging terrorism. They raised slogans against the other country and burnt posters of its flag.

“Pakistan is rattled by the popularity of Bharat after the success of G20 Summit. That is why they are trying to disturb peace in J&K. They want to create trouble in the region," PTI quoted Prabhat as telling reporters.

Workers from the Dogra Front Shiv Sena staged a protest march in Jammu in support of their demand for additional attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They too set fire to Pakistani flags and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.

DFSS President Ashok Gupta voiced concern about the situation, noting that this was the fourth significant episode in J&K this year alone. He called for quick activity against psychological oppressor bases in PoJK.

The Yuva Rajut Sabha likewise organized an enormous dissent rally in Jammu, venting their rage over the killings.

Members of the Opposition INDIA bloc meanwhile slammed the BJP on Thursday for holding "celebrations" to mark the success of the G20 Summit. The the Congress dubbed the prime minister "insensitive" and shared videos of mourning family members of a deceased soldier juxtaposed against visuals of the PM being welcomed at the BJP headquarters.

Others including AAP's Senior Chief Sanjay Singh have asked the administration to offer significant help to the deprived families. The AAP leader emphasized the significance of a determined response to terrorists sponsored by Pakistan and warned that these issues would be brought up in Parliament if they were not adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies)