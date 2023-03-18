Isolated rainfall across India for next few days: IMD scientist2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 09:00 PM IST
An orange alert asks authorities concerned to be prepared to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the yellow alert signifies that the weather could change, and hence people should be vigilant
There will be isolated rainfall throughout the country in the next few days while heavy rain is expected in Meghalaya and Assam tomorrow, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy on Saturday.
