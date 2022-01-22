This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The isolation period has also been reduced in the Omicron variant from 10 days to 7 days provided there are no symptoms in the last 3 days: Expert
Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging, on Saturday said that the isolation period for patients infected with the omicron variant of novel coronavirus has been reduced to seven days.
The doctor also mentioned that this applies only if the patient has shown no symptom of coronavirus in the last three days of isolation.
The doctor also mentioned that all sub-variants of the the Omicron variant can be detected by an RT-PCR test.
“The isolation period has also been reduced in the Omicron variant from 10 days to 7 days provided there are no symptoms in the last 3 days. All sub-variants of Omicron can be detected by the RT-PCR test," he said.
"With the Omicron which is now the predominant variant, the incubation period is lesser and I would suggest people should get tested on the third day. If you have the disease, you will come positive. Of course, if the symptoms start, then one can get tested on the same very day. Because once symptoms start then there is a likelihood that RTPCR test report comes positive," Dr Mahajan emphasized.
He said there are three sub-variants of Omicron -- BA1, BA2 and BA3 and the predominant variant is BA1.
The doctor had also mentioned that there are chances of false-negative reports in rapid antigen home testing kits even after having Covid symptoms and people should self-isolate themselves as a precaution.
