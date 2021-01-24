Israel allows US to deploy Iron Dome missile in Gulf: Report

Israel has agreed to let the US deploy Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defence systems in its military bases in the Persian Gulf, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The unidentified Israeli security officials cited in the report declined to reveal where the batteries will be deployed, the newspaper said. Two have already been delivered, according to Haaretz.

The systems in the Middle East are intended to defend US forces in the Gulf from attacks by Iran and its proxies, the officials said. The US will deploy batteries in Eastern Europe out of concern Russia could try to attack US forces or strategic infrastructure in those countries, the Israeli officials said.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., the Israeli company that developed the system with partners, will open a production line in the US with Massachusetts-based defence contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp. to produce batteries for the American military and other countries in Europe, the Gulf, and Asia, Haaretz said.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

