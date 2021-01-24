Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Israel allows US to deploy Iron Dome missile in Gulf: Report
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman watch a video which shows the launch of the Arrow 3 hypersonic anti-ballistic missile

Israel allows US to deploy Iron Dome missile in Gulf: Report

1 min read . 03:13 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The systems in the Middle East are intended to defend US forces in the Gulf from attacks by Iran and its proxies
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., the Israeli company that developed the system with partners, will open a production line in the US with defence contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp

Israel has agreed to let the US deploy Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defence systems in its military bases in the Persian Gulf, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

Israel has agreed to let the US deploy Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defence systems in its military bases in the Persian Gulf, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The unidentified Israeli security officials cited in the report declined to reveal where the batteries will be deployed, the newspaper said. Two have already been delivered, according to Haaretz.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Vaccinated people must follow Covid rules as they may still transmit coronavirus

2 min read . 04:19 PM IST

Finance Ministry allocates 660 cr additional funds to MP for capex

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST

UK has 77 South African Covid variant cases, 9 of Brazilian, says Matt Hancock

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST

Delhi records 185 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST

The unidentified Israeli security officials cited in the report declined to reveal where the batteries will be deployed, the newspaper said. Two have already been delivered, according to Haaretz.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Vaccinated people must follow Covid rules as they may still transmit coronavirus

2 min read . 04:19 PM IST

Finance Ministry allocates 660 cr additional funds to MP for capex

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST

UK has 77 South African Covid variant cases, 9 of Brazilian, says Matt Hancock

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST

Delhi records 185 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The systems in the Middle East are intended to defend US forces in the Gulf from attacks by Iran and its proxies, the officials said. The US will deploy batteries in Eastern Europe out of concern Russia could try to attack US forces or strategic infrastructure in those countries, the Israeli officials said.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., the Israeli company that developed the system with partners, will open a production line in the US with Massachusetts-based defence contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp. to produce batteries for the American military and other countries in Europe, the Gulf, and Asia, Haaretz said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.