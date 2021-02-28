OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Israel approves vaccinating Palestinian workers with Moderna jab
Israel approves vaccinating Palestinian workers with Moderna jab (AP)
Israel approves vaccinating Palestinian workers with Moderna jab (AP)

Israel approves vaccinating Palestinian workers with Moderna jab

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 09:59 PM IST Bloomberg

Israel will start administering Covid-19 vaccines in the coming days at crossings and in industrial zones throughout the West Bank, according to a statement from an Israeli Defense Ministry unit on Sunday.

Israel has approved a plan to begin vaccinating Palestinian laborers who work inside its territory and in West Bank settlements with Moderna Inc. shots.

Israel will start administering Covid-19 vaccines in the coming days at crossings and in industrial zones throughout the West Bank, according to a statement from an Israeli Defense Ministry unit on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India emerging as Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing hub: Harsh Vardhan

India emerging as Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing hub: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 09:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Covid-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death in 24 hrs

1 min read . 09:26 PM IST
Police stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra

Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row, tally at 21,55,070

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST
Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the scorching sun, on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

Delhi records second highest mean max temp for Feb since 1901

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST

Israel’s vaccine drive leads the world with more than half its population inoculated, but the country has also faced pressure to provide vaccines for the millions of Palestinians under its control.

Short Labor, Israel Builders Seek to Vaccinate Palestinians

Palestinian workers are a crucial source of labor for the Israeli construction industry as well as the local economy. The 100,000 Palestinians that typically work inside Israel account for about 20% of the $15 billion Palestinian economy, according to the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout