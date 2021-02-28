Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Israel approves vaccinating Palestinian workers with Moderna jab
Israel approves vaccinating Palestinian workers with Moderna jab

Israel approves vaccinating Palestinian workers with Moderna jab

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Bloomberg

Israel will start administering Covid-19 vaccines in the coming days at crossings and in industrial zones throughout the West Bank, according to a statement from an Israeli Defense Ministry unit on Sunday.

Israel has approved a plan to begin vaccinating Palestinian laborers who work inside its territory and in West Bank settlements with Moderna Inc. shots.

Israel has approved a plan to begin vaccinating Palestinian laborers who work inside its territory and in West Bank settlements with Moderna Inc. shots.

Israel will start administering Covid-19 vaccines in the coming days at crossings and in industrial zones throughout the West Bank, according to a statement from an Israeli Defense Ministry unit on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India emerging as Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing hub: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Covid-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death in 24 hrs

1 min read . 09:26 PM IST

Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row, tally at 21,55,070

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST

Delhi records second highest mean max temp for Feb since 1901

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST

Israel will start administering Covid-19 vaccines in the coming days at crossings and in industrial zones throughout the West Bank, according to a statement from an Israeli Defense Ministry unit on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India emerging as Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing hub: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Covid-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death in 24 hrs

1 min read . 09:26 PM IST

Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row, tally at 21,55,070

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST

Delhi records second highest mean max temp for Feb since 1901

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Israel’s vaccine drive leads the world with more than half its population inoculated, but the country has also faced pressure to provide vaccines for the millions of Palestinians under its control.

Short Labor, Israel Builders Seek to Vaccinate Palestinians

Palestinian workers are a crucial source of labor for the Israeli construction industry as well as the local economy. The 100,000 Palestinians that typically work inside Israel account for about 20% of the $15 billion Palestinian economy, according to the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.