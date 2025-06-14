Israel Army shows J&K part of Pakistan, apologises: ‘Map fails to…’

The Israel Defense Forces faced backlash on Saturday after they posted a wrong map showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. Israel, which is currently in conflict with Iran, used the map to show the range of missiles launched by Iran against Tel Aviv. A close look at the map revealed that it showed Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan rather than in India.

The Israel Army shared the map on X and posted, "Iran is a global threat. Israel is not the end goal, it’s only the beginning. We had no other choice but to act."

Several social media users in India criticised the use of that map by Israel. One user commented, "Please remove it. India has always stood by you." Another said, “Dear IDF, We share common enemy and both countries are great friends. It would be good to repost with correct map of India. This is not a big task I suppose.”