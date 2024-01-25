Israel conducts recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana as labour shortage hits amid war with Hamas
Israel turns to India for recruitment to address severe labour shortage caused by war with Hamas. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government in India began a one-week recruitment drive to send construction workers to Israel.
