Israel Embassy now promoting Indian beaches as tourist destination after Maldives ban, says ‘warmly welcomed and…’
Israel Embassy's posts mentioned the beautiful beaches of Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands as alternative tourist destinations to Maldives, primarily known for its serene beaches
India is finding itself in the middle of a geopolitical tussle as the Israel Embassy asked its citizens on Monday to consider India a tourist destination. The development came a day after the Maldives government announced that it is prohibiting the entry of Israeli tourists into the island country. The decision by Mohamed Muizzu came in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who have been facing airstrikes by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) for almost eight months.