India is finding itself in the middle of a geopolitical tussle as the Israel Embassy asked its citizens on Monday to consider India a tourist destination. The development came a day after the Maldives government announced that it is prohibiting the entry of Israeli tourists into the island country. The decision by Mohamed Muizzu came in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who have been facing airstrikes by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) for almost eight months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality," the Israeli Embassy in India said in a post on X and also shared a list of recommendations.

The posts mentioned the beautiful beaches of Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands as alternative tourist destinations to Maldives, primarily known for its serene beaches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israeli Embassy's promotion comes as India and Maldives relations took a nose dive after the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, who came to power on the backs of the ‘India OUT’ campaign. Mohamed Muizzu has displayed close proximity to China and forced India to withdraw its troops from the island nation.

Following India's footsteps Interestingly, Israel is following India's way of dealing with Maldives. In January this year, a boycott of Maldives was trending in India as people cancelled their holiday plans to the island nation after Maldivian ministers used abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several tourism-related companies joined the boycott call and suspended their services in the Maldives.

India's own beach destinations, like Lakshadweep, received major traction during that period, with people spending their holidays in the Union Territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The impact of India's boycott call was visible soon as last month, a Maldives' minister urged Indians to “be a part of their tourism" as their economy “depends on it". “We have a history. Our newly elected government also wants to work together [with India]. We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives’ tourism. Our economy depends on tourism," the Tourism Minister of Maldives Ibrahim Faisal said.

