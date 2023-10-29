Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Sunday expressed shock over the virtual participation of former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal at a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala, saying it was time to add Hamas to India's terror list.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli envoy wrote, “Unbelievable! #HamasTerrorist Khaled Mashal speaks from Qatar in a #Kerala event under the slogan ‘Uproot bulldozer Hindutva & Apartheid Zionism’." "Mashal calls participants to: Take the streets and show anger, prepare for jihad (on Israel), support Hamas financially, promote Palestinian narrative on social media, it's time to add #HamasISIS also to #India's terror list," he further said.

Mashal virtually attended the event which was organized by Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala. The former Hamas chief addressed the gathering in Arabic.

BJP's vice-president in Kerala VT Rema responded to the pro-Palestine protest and Mashal's virtual address, saying that a group of Islamic terrorists" laid bare "their real mindset" in a secular India.

Speaking to ANI, Rema said, “I was shocked to learn of this protest. It was deplorable and extremely unfortunate that a group of Islamic terrorists, inhabiting a secular country, and our southernmost state Kerala, laid bare their real mindset so blatantly. Everyone knows how Hamas launched unprecedented attacks on Israel and took scores of innocent civilian lives."

K Surendran, BJP's state president also came down heavily on the LDF government. He said such events are unacceptable and Hamas leader Khaled Mashel's virtual address at the Solidarity event in Malappuram is alarming.

"Where's Pinarayi Vijayan's Kerala Police? Under the guise of 'Save Palestine,' they're glorifying Hamas, a terrorist organization, and its leaders as 'warriors.' This is unacceptable! HMO India," Surendran wrote on X.

The Israel-Hamas war entered its 23rd day on Sunday. India abstained from a vote on a resolution at the UN General Assembly, calling for an immediate cessation of the Israeli offensive in Gaza for mobilization of relief and humanitarian aid to civilians, saying the draft resolution had no mention of the terrorist group Hamas.

(With ANI inputs)

