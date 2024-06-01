‘Israel firm tried to interfere in India’s Lok Sabha elections', says OpenAI
Researchers have discovered instances where image generators from companies like OpenAI and Microsoft have created photos containing voting-related disinformation, even though these companies have policies prohibiting such content.
ChatGPT-creator OpenAI said it took action within 24 hours to disrupt deceptive uses of artificial intelligence in covert operations focused on the Lok Sabha elections 2024, leading to no significant audience increase. It stated that STOIC, a political campaign management firm in Israel, generated some content on elections and the Gaza conflict.