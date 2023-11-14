Israel Hamas war: Kashmiri woman, daughter evacuated from Gaza, says all bombarded in seconds, 'no safe place for us'
Israel Hamas war update: The Indian woman and her daughter crossed the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Monday evening and are now in al-Arish, Egypt, her husband said.
A Kashmiri woman and her daughter reached Egypt after being safely evacuated from war-torn Gaza, the woman's husband told news agency PTI on Tuesday. The woman, Lubna Nazir Shaboo, and her daughter Karima, crossed the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Monday evening, with the help on Indian missions in the region, he said.