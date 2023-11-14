Israel Hamas war update: The Indian woman and her daughter crossed the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Monday evening and are now in al-Arish, Egypt, her husband said.

A Kashmiri woman and her daughter reached Egypt after being safely evacuated from war-torn Gaza, the woman's husband told news agency PTI on Tuesday. The woman, Lubna Nazir Shaboo, and her daughter Karima, crossed the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Monday evening, with the help on Indian missions in the region, he said.

"They are in al-Arish (a city in Egypt). Tomorrow morning (Tuesday), they will move to Cairo," Lubna's husband Nedal Toman said in a text message sent to PTI from Gaza.

The Rafah crossing near Egypt remains the only exit route from the war-hit Gaza as Israeli troops continue to surround the city. The crossing is opened a few times to let humanitarian supplies enter Gaza and also let some foreign nationals and wounded people cross over to the other side.

In a telephone call to PTI on Sunday, Lubna confirmed that her name was among the people who could leave Gaza, She had thanked the Indian missions in the region — in Ramallah, Tel Aviv and Cairo — for making her evacuation possible.

Lubna said she had moved with her family to the southern part of Gaza where she had spent several days with acquaintances before being evacuated.

Describing the situation in Gaza, she said, "The sounds of bombardment are too scary and the whole house shakes. It is a very, very scary situation." She mentioned that their "water supply was officially cut off" in the middle of the night of October 9 and they were without electricity, which made them decide to move to the south and seek help in evacuation.

Lubna also said that she hadn't seen anything like this before and had two families living with them who had to run away after bombardment in the bordering areas of Gaza.

“We are not able to go anywhere because there is no safe place for us anywhere and the Gaza Strip is too small and it is closed from every side. There are no exit points over here," she said.

“I have already asked for help from the Representative office of India in Ramallah to help me get to a safer place along with my husband and my daughter," she had said in a video message sent to PTI.

Several foreign nationals remain stranded in Gaza as the war with Israel continues unabated. Israel declared war against the Palestinian military group Hamas on October 8, a day after the militant group launched unprecedented attacks in the southern areas of the Jewish state

Hamas has ruled the coastal Strip since 2007.

(With inputs from agency)

