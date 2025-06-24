Attention flyers! Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa issue advisory as Iran launches missiles on US bases in Qatar

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa airlines on Tuesday issued advisories for passengers after Iran launched missile attacks on US military base in Doha and Iraq.

"In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, some of our flights may experience delays or diversions. These adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within safe and compliant airspace," said IndiGo in a post on X.

The airline further added, "We recommend checking your flight status regularly. If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website. We continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with the relevant authorities. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

Air India too issued a travel advisory and said that its has ceased all operations to the Middle-East, as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice.

It added that all India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces.

"Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice. Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces. We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that’s beyond an airline’s control. Air India is in continuous consultation with its external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates. The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our number one priority,” said the airline.

SpiceJet said that due to airspace closure at Dubai, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected.

“Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for any assistance,” said SpiceJet.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it is re-routing several flights on June 23 and June 24 in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said that due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, their flight operations to and from the region may be impacted.

“We understand this may affect your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience,” said Akasa Air.

Qatar Airways also announced the suspension of all its flights following the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar.

It took to X and wrote, “As a result of the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar, we can confirm the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways flights.”

EgyptAir announced the cancellation of all flights from Cairo to Gulf countries “until the situation in the region stabilizes,” following Iran launched missiles attacks on Al Udeid US airbase in Qatar.

“Due to the ongoing events in the region and the closure of airspace in several Gulf countries, EgyptAir flights from Cairo Airport to and from Gulf cities and vice versa have been cancelled until the situation in the region stabilizes,” EgyptAir said in a statement.

Indian Embassy issues advisory The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory urging its citizens to 'be cautious and remain indoors'.

"In view of the ongoing situation, the Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remain indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions, and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels."

Countries close their air traffic 'temporarily': Countries like Kuwait, Iraq, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar have suspended their air traffic temporarily following Iran's missile attack on Al Udeid US airbase in Qatar and other in Iraq.

Iran has launched Operation 'Basharat al-Fath' ('Annunciation of Victory') against US military bases in retaliation to US' attacks in its three nuclear facilities, under ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’.