Iran eases airspace restrictions for India; students and pilgrims among 1,000 Indians to return from Mashhad

In an exemption for India, Iran will ease airspace restrictions for three evacuation flights, which will bring back around 1,000 Indians.

Advertisement

According to sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), majority of these Indians are students and pilgrims who were moved to Tehran from Mashhad. The three flights – one of which will reach India late on Friday night – will be operated by Iranian airlines. Two more flights are expected to reach India by tomorrow afternoon.

Assuring India that all its citizens are safe in Iran, officials said more flights will be organised if needed. Iran shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out air strikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran, on June 13.

The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

‘Situation in Iran bad’ Arriving in New Delhi from the conflict zone in Iran under India's Operation Sindhu, Indian students expressed their gratitude to the central government for evacuating them directly from their doorstep. They described the situation in Iran as "bad", noting that people there are extremely "scared".

An Indian student, Sheikh Afsa, on board the flight carrying 110 nationals under Operation Sindhu, praised the government's efforts to ensure a safe evacuation upon returning to Delhi, saying that the government evacuated them 'from their doors'.

Also Read | IndiGo thanks Centre for opportunity to evacuate citizens from Israel

"We are happy to return here, but we are also worried about our studies. The situation there (Iran) is bad, and people are scared. The (Indian) government literally evacuated us from our dormitory, from our doors; we didn't even expect this much. They helped us at every step; no one faced any problem, and we are grateful to the central government for the role they played in evacuating us," she told ANI.

Advertisement

Another evacuated student expressed his gratitude to the Indian government, saying that he was safely back home because of their efforts.

"I am happy that I am back in our country. We didn't see any such thing in Urmia, but in other places across Iran, the situation was bad... The government of India helped a lot; that is why we are back home," he stated.

India to evacuate nationals from Israel The Indian government has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave, the MEA said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the MEA, their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered. In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: 972 54-7520711; 972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

Advertisement

The Embassy also reiterates its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.