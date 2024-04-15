'They need to calm down': Jaishankar dials Iran, Israeli counterparts amid escalating tensions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urges Iran and Israel to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following missile attacks and retaliatory strikes. He emphasizes the importance of the region for global economy and shipping routes.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged Iran and Israel to ‘calm down’ amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Tehran launched more than 300 missiles at the other country over the weekend in response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guards. Indian authorities continue to monitor the situation and remain in touch with citizens currently in the region.