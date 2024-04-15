Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'They need to calm down': Jaishankar dials Iran, Israeli counterparts amid escalating tensions

'They need to calm down': Jaishankar dials Iran, Israeli counterparts amid escalating tensions

Livemint

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urges Iran and Israel to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following missile attacks and retaliatory strikes. He emphasizes the importance of the region for global economy and shipping routes.

Indian authorities continue to monitor the situation and remain in touch with citizens currently in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged Iran and Israel to ‘calm down’ amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Tehran launched more than 300 missiles at the other country over the weekend in response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guards. Indian authorities continue to monitor the situation and remain in touch with citizens currently in the region.

“We have been telling them not to allow this (the situation) to escalate and that this is a very crucial region for the global economy…our effort has been to tell both of them to calm down. So yesterday, I made a phone call to both, not only Iran (Foreign Minister) Hossein Amir-Abdollahian but also I called up my Israeli counterpart (Israel Katz)," Jaishankar told reporters.

“A large part of India's shipping passes through this region and also, oil comes from there. This is an enormously sensitive region. So we are very concerned when there is this kind of escalation and hostilities," he added.

ALSO READ: Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel if Iran-Israel tensions escalate, say experts

(With inputs from agencies)

