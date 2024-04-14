Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  India calls for 'immediate de-escalation' after Iran launches missiles at Israel — What's at stake for New Delhi?

India calls for 'immediate de-escalation' after Iran launches missiles at Israel — What's at stake for New Delhi?

Livemint

India expresses serious concern over Israel-Iran hostilities, emphasizing the importance of security and stability in the region.

India calls for 'immediate de-escalation' after Iran launches missiles at Israel — What's at stake for New Delhi?

India called for an “immediate de-escalation" on Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards Israel.

“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," read an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

