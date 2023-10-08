Israel News: India provides ‘emergency helpline’ for nationals in Palestine

India's Representative Office to Palestine provides an emergency helpline for Indian nationals.

Israel-Palestine War News: India's Representative Office to Palestine on Saturday asked all Indian nationals in Ramallah to directly contact the office in case of emergency or if any assistance is needed while providing a 24-hour emergency helpline.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), India's Representative Office to Palestine said, “Public Notice In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hour Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916418, WhatsApp: 970-59291641."

Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip during the sacred Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

In response to Gaza's attack, Israel hit back with 'Operation Iron Swords', deploying its fighter jets to launch airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Following the rocket attack, India has also issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel and asked them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," the advisory read.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Palestine conflict news “For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at 97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," it added.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first remarks on Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel said “We are at war."

Netanyahu's comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday.

He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn't known until now." “We are at war," Netanyahu said. “Not an 'operation,' not a 'round,' but at war."

The prime minister has also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies)

