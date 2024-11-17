Israel news: Flash bombs fired into PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, Defence Minister says ‘Iran trying to assassinate…’

Flash bombs were fired at Israeli PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, landing in the garden. No injuries or damage occurred, and the PM's family was not present during the incident, according to police reports.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Flash Bombs Fired at Netanyahu's Home in Caesarea, No Damage Reported
Flash Bombs Fired at Netanyahu’s Home in Caesarea, No Damage Reported(REUTERS)

Two flash bombs were fired towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday, whch landed into the garden. Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, reported Reuters quoting police.

However, the government took strong note of it. Stating that the incident crossed "all red lines", Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted in X, "It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home."

He further urged security and judicial agencies to take the necessary steps.

“The Shin Bet and the Israel Police and all law enforcement and judicial agencies must immediately and with all the strength take the necessary steps to put an end to this serious phenomenon and bring about this situation end.”

Israel's President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X and said an investigation was underway.

 

Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Donald Trump: ‘We see eye-to-eye on Iran’

"The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crosses all boundaries. Throwing a flash bomb into his house tonight is crossing another red line," Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also said on X.

In October, a drone was sent towards the prime minister's residence in Caesarea, but it did not cause any damage. Meanwhile, in the north, Israeli troops have been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon since October 2023. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident on Saturday.

7 deaths, 65 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in 24 hours

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today that Israeli airstrikes across various areas in Lebanon resulted in the death of 7 people while 65 others were wounded over the past 24 hours.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the total toll since the beginning of the aggression up until yesterday has reached 3,452 dead and 14,664 wounded.

Also Read | Israel’s Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, citing ’crisis of trust’

In the past 24 hours, 145 airstrikes and shelling attacks were recorded on various regions of Lebanon, bringing the total number of assaults since the beginning of the aggression to 13,222.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIsrael news: Flash bombs fired into PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, Defence Minister says ‘Iran trying to assassinate…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.000.00
      Chennai
      75,791.000.00
      Delhi
      75,943.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.